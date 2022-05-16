Senior Tory Tells Boris Johnson 'There Is A Case' For Windfall Tax On Energy Giants

In this case, oil and gas companies are raking in extra cash as a result of high energy prices in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Keir Starmer has said an extra 10 per cent should be added to their corporation tax bill for one year.

Labour has said the move would raise £1.2bn, with the money used to save people £600 on their bills.

It comes as Ofgem announced the price cap on household energy bills could be reviewed every three months.

The energy regulator said that it might insert two new reviews a year, one in January and another in July.

It would help pass on savings from a potential fall in gas prices to customers more rapidly, Ofgem said, and also protect under-pressure energy suppliers from being damaged by the cap.