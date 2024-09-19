Sepsis Is A Silent Killer, These Are The Symptoms To Look Out For

via Associated Press

According to the World Health Organisation, from data published in 2020, there were 48.9 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths worldwide, representing 20% of all global deaths.

Despite this, sepsis is known as a “silent killer” as the symptoms can be mistaken for other things, or go untreated all together.

The UK Sepsis Trust said that sepsis is a “life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs”.

“Sepsis can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and death especially if not recognised early and treated promptly,” they added.

So, what are the symptoms of sepsis?

The UK Sepsis Trust recommends remembering the SEPSIS acronym for these symptoms in adults:

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine (in a day)

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you’re going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured

A child may have sepsis if they:

Are breathing very fast

Have a “fit” or convulsion

Look mottled, bluish, or pale – on darker pigmented skin, colour changes may show on the inside of the forearms or palms

Have a rash that does not fade when you press it

Are very lethargic or difficult to wake

Feel abnormally cold to touch

For children under five, look for these symptoms:

Not feeding

Vomiting repeatedly

Not passing urine for 12 hours

What to do if you think you or your child has contracted sepsis

Sepsis is life-threatening, meaning that if you are experiencing any symptoms, it’s essential that you call 999 or go to A&E. The NHS says to “trust your instincts” when it comes to this – and don’t drive yourself to the hospital.

They also urge that sepsis can be especially hard to spot in:

babies and young children

people with dementia

people with a learning disability

people who have difficulty communicating