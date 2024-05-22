MPs stand to applaud as Craig Mackinlay returns to the Commons. UK Parliament

A Tory MP who had his hands and feet amputated after contracting sepsis has received a standing ovation from MPs on his first day back in parliament.

Craig Mackinlay was given just a 5% chance of survival after falling ill last September.

The South Thanet MP said he wants to become known as “the bionic MP” after receiving prosthetics to replace his lost limbs.

Advertisement

He told the BBC: “It’s very easy to say - and I do try and stick to it - there’s not much point moaning and complaining or getting down about the things you can’t do.

“You’ve got to be cheerful and positive about things you can do and I find every day there’s something new that I can do.”

Mackinlay received his minute-long ovation when he entered the Commons shortly before prime minister’s questions.

He appeared to fight back tears as he looked up at the public gallery, where his family and some of the NHS staff who treated him were watching.

Advertisement

BREAKING: MP Craig Mackinlay gets a standing ovation in the House of Commons



He has been out of politics recovering from having both of his hands and feet amputated as a result of sepsishttps://t.co/1TOR4kpicQ



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/lTD3HnOddR — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2024

After being called to ask the last question by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, the MP said it was “an emotional day” and apologised for breaking Commons rules by wearing trainers not wearing a jacket, because it would not fit over his bionic arms.