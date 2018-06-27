Serena Williams Believed She Had A Period While Pregnant - Is This Possible?

Serena Williams has revealed her pregnancy came as a surprise, as she thought she’d had a period just before she found out she was seven weeks along.

The tennis legend, who learned she was pregnant while competing in the 2016 Australian Open, took a pregnancy test to appease a friend who was suspicious.

“I didn’t think I was pregnant! Honestly, I thought it was impossible. I had not seen Alexis [Ohanian, Williams’s husband, the co-founder of Reddit] in, like, four weeks. So I literally took the test just to shut my friend up,” she told InStyle.

“I literally had a cycle just before. So I was surprised when I saw the result and even more surprised when the doctor said I was seven weeks along.”