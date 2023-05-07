Serena Williams Says Why She Told Her Daughter About Baby No. 2 On Day Of Met Gala

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, found out about the tennis superstar’s current pregnancy on the same day as the rest of us.

In a Youtube video published 5 May 2023, Williams shared that she waited to tell her 5-year-old about her pregnancy with baby No. 2 just before she revealed the big news at the Met Gala on Monday. She explained that she made the decision based on Olympia’s communicative habits. The tennis champion shares Olympia with her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

“The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” Williams said in a voiceover in the clip.

The short video showed shots of Williams and Ohanian getting ready for the Met Gala. One part of the clip showed Olympia seated between her parents before excitedly lunging to hug Williams.

Williams revealed her pregnancy while appearing on the Met Gala red carpet with Ohanian.

“There’s three of us here,” she said during an interview, gesturing toward her stomach.

Williams and Ohanian often share sweet photos of Olympia on their respective Instagram accounts. Back in September, Ohanian posted a slideshow of photos of their daughter in celebration of her 5th birthday.

