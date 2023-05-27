Serena Williams Telling Her Daughter She's Pregnant Is Unfiltered Family Fun

picture alliance via Getty Images Serena Williams

Tennis great Serena Williams can still serve up entertainment – and now she’s doing it at home.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion shared a video this week of her telling daughter Olympia that she’s pregnant.

The five-year-old, whom Williams was carrying when she won the Australian Open in 2017, had been worrying about Serena’s weight gain, the athlete explains in the video.

“Remember how you’ve been praying/planning for a little sister or brother?” Williams says to her daughter. “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia replies.

“You’re gonna be a big sister,” confirms Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ husband and Olympia’s father.

Olympia shrieks and hugs her mum.

“Oh, my god! I’m so excited!” she says.

She screams again as she sprints out of the room ― where she apparently falls.

“I’m OK!” Olympia yells off-camera.

Williams, 41, has ostensibly been retired since last year’s U.S. Open, and one of the reasons she cited was to grow her family.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed she was expecting at the Met Gala on May 1. She said she broke the news to Olympia right before the fashion affair and shared a peek at the moment days later.

But the new video shows the funny exchange in full: