Seriously Guys, You Really Need To Wash Your Face Masks

Dr Roger Henderson, a senior GP who’s been working with Copper Clothing on their masks, is calling on Brits to take their mask care seriously to prevent the spread as lockdown measures ease.

Face masks become ineffective if they aren’t clean, he says. “If you take your mask off and set it down somewhere or leave it in your pocket, this allows for potentially harmful bacteria to spread onto other surfaces,” he tells HuffPost UK.

“Masks made from different materials will have different risks, but overall, it is best practice to wash your mask daily and wash your hands after every use. Really, you should be washing your mask as regularly as your pants.”