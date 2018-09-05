How To Set A Good Example To Your Kids On Social Media

So how can you - as parents - ensure you’re setting a good example for them?

Whether you like it or not, your kids are probably going to want to be on social media as soon as they find out their friends are. And although most social networks have a minimum age requirement of 13 , kids need to be learning about healthy usage of social media long before that. And its starts at home.

Spend hours scrolling on Twitter when you should be helping kids with their homework? Waste time taking photos and uploading them to Facebook rather than enjoying the moment with your family? It’s safe to say you’re not alone, but these habits could be copied by your children.

In HuffPostUK’s 28-day scroll-free challenge, we’ll be trying to find a better balance with social media. Coinciding with the Royal Society For Public Health’s Scroll Free September campaign, we’ll be publishing experiences, tips and motivation. Sign up for our daily email featuring tips and motivation – you can start the challenge at any point in the month.

Keep in mind how you use social media.

CEO of Internet Matters Carolyn Bunting said parents can set an example through their own use in terms of how they behave online, what they share and how much time they spend using social media.

Think about how you use it, how often you’re on it and whether you’d be happy for your child to do the same. If not, readjust the time and manner in which you use social media accordingly.

An NSPCC spokesperson agreed, saying: “A parents’ activity online can influence what their children do and make it more difficult for them to introduce rules. As every photo or video of a child uploaded creates a digital footprint which can follow them into adult life, we encourage parents to be cautious when it comes to posting these on social media.”

Create a family agreement.

Creating a family agreement together can be a great way to start a conversation with your whole family about how (and when) you all use the internet, advises Maithreyi Rajeshkumar, from internet safety resource Childnet.

By having these conversations early on you can come to agreements together about what is right for your whole family.

Discuss together how to behave in a positive way when online at home, at school, work or at a friend’s house. As your child grows up, you may want to revisit these agreements, as the networks that young people use at a young age can be quite different to those they use once they’re older.

To put this into practice, Bunting advises sitting down with your family and agreeing house rules on where, when and how long family members can go online. You could also set screen-free zones such as the dinner table and make sure you all stick to them.

[READ MORE: Kids And Social Media: Who Is Responsible For Policing The Age Restriction?]