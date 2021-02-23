Chris Noth Shares Cryptic Message Amid Rumours He's Not Returning For Sex And The City Revival

Sex And The City star Chris Noth has weighed in on speculation he won’t be returning for the hit shows’ upcoming revival. Last week, Page Six reported that the Golden Globe nominee would be following in Kim Cattrall’s footsteps and not reprising his role as Mr Big in the forthcoming reboot And Just Like That… However, since then he’s offered fans a glimmer of hope that he’ll be back. We think.

HBO/Getty Images Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City

When one fan commented on Chris’ Instagram page asking about the rumours, the actor responded: “Everything changes — including announcements in the rags.” He later told another fan: “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true.” HBO Max did not respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment last week, but we have contacted them again in the hope of further clarification.

Instagram/Chris Noth A screenshot of Chris' Instagram page