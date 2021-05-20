Sex And The City Revival Adds Sara Ramírez As First Non-Binary Character

The Sex And The City universe is starting to look a little more like the real-life New York it strives to represent. HBO Max has announced that Sara Ramírez had joined the hotly anticipated revival, And Just Like That..., as a series regular. The actor, known for roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Madam Secretary, will star as Che Diaz, described as a “non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.” Che uses they/them pronouns and, according to HBO’s press notes, “is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Sara Ramírez has joined the cast of And Just Like That...

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement that he and the rest of the show’s creative team were “beyond thrilled” that Sara had joined the cast, which includes Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show,” he said. Sara worked extensively on Broadway before joining Grey’s Anatomy, and won a Tony Award for the 2005 musical Spamalot. The actor came out as non-binary in August 2020, and uses both “she” and “they” pronouns. News of Sara’s casting follows the well-publiciseddeparture of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on all six seasons of Sex And The City during its HBO run and in the two subsequent movies.