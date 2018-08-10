Delays, strikes, extreme weather – this summer’s tourists have already been beset by problems. But on Tuesday, travellers in Berlin were hit by a rather unexpected debacle involving... a lot of sex toys.

At Berlin’s Schönefeld airport, staff became suspicious after the owner of a large bag was reluctant to discuss what was inside, insisting it was full of “technical stuff”.

Probing the bag further, security staff became concerned the contents could be explosive, and the entire terminal D was shut down and evacuated while the authorities investigated.

Cue a very sheepish traveller, when it was discovered the suitcase was full of sex toys.

Security personnel reportedly took one hour to determine the phallic objects were not dangerous.

If you’re concerned about something similar happening to you on your travels, HuffPost US has helpfully published a guide to travelling with sex toys.

It advises:

If you’re in a rush to catch a flight, the only thing worse than having your bag flagged by security is having your bag flagged by security because of the batteries in your vibrator. While in this kind of situation it’s best to just fess up to what’s in your bag, avoid an awkward encounter with an ... agent in the future by planning ahead. Most importantly, turn off and safely store any travel toys and accessories. If necessary, take out any unapproved batteries in accessories going into checked and carry-on bags. And remember to check before you depart that sex toys aren’t banned in the country of your final destination.

The incident comes in the same week Ryanair passengers in Europe are hit by a series of pilot strikes in five countries.

Staff in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands are staging a 24-hour walkout over pay and conditions.

The airline said 396 flights have been cancelled as a result, forcing passengers who planned to travel on Friday to rebook or take different routes.

Ryanair planes have a capacity of 189, meaning more than 74,000 passengers could be affected.