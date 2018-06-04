‘Sexist’ Duterte Condemned For Kissing Audience Member On The Lips At Meet And Greet

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is under fire for planting a kiss on the lips of a Filipino woman during a live event.

Duterte was on an official meet-and-greet event in South Korea on Sunday night when he asked an unidentified audience member to kiss him in exchange for a book he was handing out.

The woman, who appeared excited to see Duterte in person, agreed. Duterte then told the cheering crowd of about 3,000: “Don’t take it seriously. It’s just for fun, a gimmick.”

Feminists have denounced Duterte for his “perverted ways”, though many Filipinos thought the kiss was just harmless fun.