Shadow Cabinet Members 'Visibly Upset' At Meeting Over Jeremy Corbyn Anti-Semitism Storm

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Members of Labour’s shadow cabinet were “visibly upset” as they discussed accusations of the party failing to take action against anti-Semitism at a meeting today, HuffPost UK has learned. Insiders say the agenda for the pre-planned gathering of Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench was not amended to include time for discussion of allegations which led to a protest on Monday, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC). The groups claimed the Labour leader had sided with anti-Semites “again and again” and ordered the party to “drain the cesspit” and take tougher action against anyone found to be peddling hatred against Jews. Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told the meeting on Tuesday morning that all frontbenchers must take responsibility for the issue.

HuffPost UK The agenda for Tuesday's shadow cabinet meeting

“There was a general tone of shock and depression, and a number of members were visibly upset,” a source said. “Jeremy Corbyn tried to gloss over the issue, but discussion was forced by Starmer, with several other members raising issues in their own patches.” A source close to the Labour leader said he had in fact raised the issue in his opening remarks - before Starmer spoke - and that it was always the plan for it to be discussed. “It was a positive meeting. People were emotional because they were sharing their own stories and experiences,” they added. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell blamed internal party processes for a lack of action, while other Corbyn allies directed anger towards “disloyal” fellow Labour MPs. Shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti, who was commissioned to produce a report on anti-semitism within the party in 2016, was said to be “on the verge of tears” but was later “applauded for her work”.

PA Archive/PA Images Shami Chakrabarti

“She said she has been accused of being a corrupt, anti-Semitic whitewasher, and was disappointed her report had not been implemented and that [Ken] Livingstone continued to let the party down,” an insider added. HuffPost UK understands Corbyn was also called upon to “deal with” actions of his supporters on the party’s ruling National Executive Committee who were accused of blocking some anti-Semitism expulsions. The Labour leader is also believed to have raised the possibility of toughening up social media regulation. Labour MPs John Mann, Chuka Umunna, Wes Streeting, Luciana Berger, Stella Creasy, Liz Kendall and John Woodcock were at Monday’s protest, as well as communities secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Haringey Council leader Claire Kober.

PA Wire/PA Images Monday's protest in Parliament Square