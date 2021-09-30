In the mood for a story of a chart-topping pop star, a pack of disgruntled animals and a ruined handbag? Well, we’ve got a good one for you, as this week saw Shakira being targeted by some wild boars while out for a stroll with her son. The Hips Don’t Lie singer and her eight-year-old son Milan were out in a Barcelona park when the boars approached her, apparently trying to take the bag she was carrying and ruining it in the process.

Speaking in Spanish, she shared a string of posts on her Instagram story, explaining: “Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Shakira at the premiere of, ironically, Zootopia

Calling after her son, the Colombian musician added: “Milan, tell the truth! Say how your mum stood up to the wild boar!” According to the Standard, boars are proving to be an ongoing issue for the residents of Collserola, an affluent area of Barcelona.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A wild boar pictured in Barcelona last year (probably not the one Shakira fought off)