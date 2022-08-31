Shamima Begum has returned to UK headlines this week over new allegations about just how she reached Syria in the first place.

Begum, whose British citizenship has been an intense source of controversy over the last three years, is still trying to return to her place of birth after fleeing the UK to join the Islamic State back in 2015.

Now, a new book has potentially cast fresh light on how a people smuggler, who may have been affiliated with the west, helped Begum get to the terrorist group.

Who is Shamima Begum?

When she was just 15, Begum left the UK along with two other friends.

She fled from her family home in Bethnal Green, east London, and went to the middle east to join the so-called Islamic state (Isis).

Their disappearance prompted a huge international search led by the Metropolitan Police to find them. It was later discovered they had travelled via Turkey to get to Isis in Syria.

Begum went on to marry a jihadist just 10 days after fleeing the UK – she was still just 15.

By the time she was found by the UK press in 2019, Begum was pregnant with her third child, whom she wanted to raise in Britain. Her two older children had already died at a young age by this point.

During those initial conversations with journalists, Begum did not appear to express regret about joining the terrorist organisation, and seemed to defend some of Isis’ most brutal acts such as the 2017 Manchester bombing. But, she also asked for forgiveness from the UK and promised she still supported “some British values”.

She was stripped of her British citizenship by then home secretary Sajid Javid in February 2019 and later said she would never be allowed to return.

Her one-month-old child died shortly afterwards.

Javid’s decision was particularly controversial because it’s unlawful under British law to make a citizen stateless. But, the government claimed that removing her British citizenship is lawful because she holds Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents.

Despite her repeated attempts to repeal the decision and contest the removal of her citizenship, the UK Supreme Court has ruled in favour of not allowing her back into the country.

Now aged 23, she lives in a camp in northern Syria. The government’s treatment of her sparked a national conversation about the UK’s response to terrorism.

One of Begum’s friends who left the UK with her is still missing, while the other is thought to have been killed in a Russian air strike.

Why is her story back in the news?

A new book called The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj (formerly a security correspondent for The Sunday Times) has alleged Begum was trafficked into Syria by a people smuggler.

This people smuggler, according to Kerbaj, was a double agent for the Islamic State and Canada.

Allegedly, Canada did not disclose the UK of its role when the Met was hunting for the teenagers, although the country later admitted its role after the government feared its role would be exposed.

According to Kerbaj, Canada then requested the UK cover its part in the saga.

The author claims Canada fears its own young people would join the terror group and so had recruited human trafficker Mohammed al-Rashed to work as a double agent, after he applied for asylum at the Canadian embassy in Jordan.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service told The Times that it could not confirm, deny or even comment on the specifics of investigations, operational interests, methodologies and activities.

The UK government said: “It is our long-standing policy that we do not comment on operational intelligence or security matters.”

A senior intelligence officer at an agency which is part of a global coalition against Isis, confirmed to the BBC that Rashed was providing information to Canada at the time.

He was arrested in Turkey just days after smuggling Begum, but she was already in Syria.

She was moved through a substantial Is people-smuggling network, controlled in the de-facto capital of Raqqa.

Begum also told the BBC’s upcoming I’m Not A Monster podcast: “He organised the entire trip from Turkey to Syria...I don’t think anyone would have been able to make it to Syria without the help of smugglers.

“He had helped a lot of people come in...we were just doing everything he was telling us to do because he knew everything ,we didn’t know everything.”

The BBC confirmed that he passed in and out of Jordan multiple times between 2013 and 2015.

What will happen next?

Tasnime Akunjee, the Begum family’s lawyer, is pushing for an inquiry into what was known about the double agent.

“Britain has lauded its efforts to stop Isis and the grooming of our children by spending millions of pounds on the Prevent programme and online monitoring,” he said.

“However, at the very same time we have been co-operating with a western ally, trading sensitive intelligence with them whilst they have effectively been nabbing British children and trafficking them across the Syrian border for delivery to Isis all in the name of intelligence-gathering.”

Lashing out at Canada, and the UK, he added: “Intelligence gathering looks to have been prioritised over the lives of children.”

One of Akunjee’s main “arguments” for the reinstatement of Begum’s citizenship is that Javid did not consider her was a victim of trafficking.

He added: “The UK has international obligations as to how we view a trafficked person and what culpability we prescribe to them for their actions.”

Begum will renew her case to come back to the UK in November, at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission.

Why does this topic matter?

Begum was born and raised in the UK. The removal of her citizenship completely shook Britain’s relationship with anyone descended from migrants who now live in the UK.

This latest claim that she was in fact smuggled by someone working for Western intelligence has strengthen calls for her to be allowed back into the UK.

Here’s just a few tweets explaining why these latest revelations make an already controversial situation even more tense:

