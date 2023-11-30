Shane MacGowan performing in 2013 Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

The Pogues singer Shane McGowan has died at the age of 65.

Shane’s death was announced on Thursday morning by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke on Instagram.

She wrote: “Shane, who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear, has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.”

Advertisement

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world,” Victoria Mary added.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever.”

The Pogues’ official X account then posted a statement on behalf of Shane’s family which read: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane McGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning, with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

Advertisement

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.”

Shane is best known for his work as part of The Pogues, whose hit Fairytale Of New York has become a festive staple since its release in 1987.

Fairytale Of New York featured vocals from British singer Kirsty MacColl, and has been re-released a number of times in the past 36 years.

Advertisement

The Pogues released seven albums between 1984 and 1996, after which they parted ways, before reforming in 2001 and remaining together for over a decade.