Over the course of his career, he set the record for most Test wickets taken by any bowler with 708, though this was later bested by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in 2007.

At the 1999 cricket World Cup, Shane was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the tournament, and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches.

He ended his international cricket career in 2007, before retiring from cricket completely in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Cricket Hall Of Fame.

Following his retirement, he worked as a cricket commentator in both Australia and the UK, as well as briefly serving as a guest captain on the BBC panel show A Question Of Sport.