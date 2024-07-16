Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Pay Tribute To 'Courageous' Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty in 2012 via Associated Press

On Sunday, Jennie shared a pair of throwback photos on Instagram of herself and Shannen in character as Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh, respectively, on the 90210 set.

In the accompanying caption, she described Shannen as “one of the strongest people I have ever known”, while setting the record straight about the long-standing perception of the two actors as adversaries.

“We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration,” Jennie wrote.

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 actors Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty in 1990. Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images

Gabrielle and Tori, who respectively played Andrea Zuckerman and Donna Martin on 90210, offered tributes that were similarly heartfelt.

“So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram, referring to the late actor Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay on 90210 and died in 2019 at age 52.

As for Tori, she wrote: “I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends.”

“She was a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong,” she added. “She never tried she just was.

“She empowered sexiness, strength, two fucks given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humour! Her sardonic humour was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

A Tennessee native, Shannen rose to fame as a child actor after landing the role of Jenny Wilder on Little House On The Prairie in 1982, when she was just 11 years old.

From there, she made the leap to the big screen, appearing in the cult comedies Girls Just Want To Have Fun and Heathers before returning to TV as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, which became her signature role.

Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth at the People's Choice Awards in 1992 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 2015, Shannen went public with her breast cancer diagnosis, and would go on to use her platform to raise awareness for cancer research.

She didn’t let her health get in the way of work, however, reuniting in 2019 with many of her Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates on Fox’s series BH90210.

“People just assume that [a cancer diagnosis] means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age — ‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” Shannen told People last year.