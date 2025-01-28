Share Your Vape With Your Pals? We’ve Got Grim News

Unsplash If you share your vape with your friends, you might want to reconsider.

No judgement from us, but if you’ve been partial to a cheeky puff from a friend’s vape – or even offer your own up – after a few drinks, now may be the time to stop sharing.

This is because, amid a cocktail of winter illnesses doing the rounds, doctors have warned of a “quad-demic” with levels of flu, Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus and norovirus increasing, according to Dr Hana Patel who is an NHS GP.

With this in mind, the experts at Electric Tobacconist have collaborated with Dr Patel to outline the potential health risks of sharing a vape and also how best to clean your vape to prevent infections.

The health risks of sharing a vape

Increased risk of being exposed to norovirus

Norovirus is a serious infection that is found in poo or vomit and can be very easily transmitted to food, water, and surfaces by the hands of infected people.

Anybody who has had norovirus will tell you that this illness is VERY hard-going.

While sharing a vape is not a common way to contract norovirus, touching or using a vape that has been used by someone with the virus increases the risk.

Dr Patel explains: “I would not recommend sharing vapes as this can expose you to a number of diseases and viruses, especially with rising cases of norovirus.”

Increased risk of catching cold and flu

Vaping involves inhaling aerosol, and this can contain drops of saliva.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that sharing a vape can increase the risks of transmitting respiratory infections such as cold and flu, as well as Covid-19 and pneumonia.

In order to limit your chances of catching a viral infection during the colder months, it’s very important to avoid sharing a vape, even with close friends.

Increased risk of catching glandular fever (mono)

As lovely as it is to share a vape after several pints, it does increase your risk of catching glandular fever, too. Other things that are great after a few drinks including kissing, sharing glasses and sharing utensils – and all of these can also spread the disease. Booo.

Increased risk of contracting herpes

Dr Patel urges: “Not only can sharing a vape increase the risk of contracting viral infections, but it can also increase the risk of contracting herpes.

“While herpes is known as a sexually transmitted disease, it can also be spread through non-sexual contact through sharing personal items, such as a vape. If you experience any symptoms such as sores, pain, or blisters, it’s important to seek a doctor’s advice for a diagnosis.”

Exposure to more nicotine than your body is used to

Dr Patel adds: “Sharing with friends may also mean you are getting higher doses of nicotine than you’re used to. If you choose to vape, I would recommend keeping yourself healthy and safe by using your own personalised vape and keeping it clean with proper maintenance to reduce these risks.”

How to keep your vape clean

Pascal Culverhouse, a spokesperson from Electric Tobacconist, recommends regularly rinsing the tank and mouthpiece of your vape with warm water to prevent bacterial buildup. For deeper cleans, use mild soap.

“For disposable vapes, store them in a cool, dry place and avoid extreme temperatures to maintain performance,” he added. “Regularly clean the mouthpiece with a cloth or alcohol wipe and avoid sharing to prevent the spread of germs.”