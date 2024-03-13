LOADING ERROR LOADING

Millennials might remember Sharon Osbourne on The Osbournes as the tireless matriarch and wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne, who practically spoke in outbursts on the reality series. Now, for former fans of the MTV series, one giant suspicion about the musician has finally been confirmed.

“He was stoned on every episode,” Sharon Osbourne, currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, told People in an interview published Tuesday. “He was never sober … He’s never seen it, doesn’t want to see it, and he never watched one episode.”

She’s spoken about her husband’s cannabis use before — and even admitted last year that she once defecated into his weed stash to keep him from smoking it.

“I will say this: It definitely is a gateway drug,” Ozzy Osbourne said in an episode of The Osbournes Podcast last year. “But I’d rather have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco. Tobacco, without any second thought, is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body.”

For the past four years, the Osbournes Podcast has delivered weekly insights into the famous family’s life and has seen its members — including their children Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38 — explore the ramifications of living so publicly for so long.

In November, the Black Sabbath frontman recalled how “intrusive” filming The Osbournes in his home was.

“At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera, and they had a fucking camera in there,” he said in the episode. “When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

The reality show, which premiered in March 2002 and spanned four seasons until its finale in March 2005, delivered famed highlights such as Sharon Osbourne throwing ham in her neighbour’s yard, Ozzy Osbourne discussing his Viagra use with his son and the musician hilariously struggling to use a computer.

How heavily those moments from the rock legend were likely ganja-related is anyone’s (easy) guess.

Osbourne revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and canceled his tour dates last year due to a spinal injury. While it’s unclear if the five-time Grammy winner still indulges in ganja, he is more than sure that The Osbournes reality show is done forever.