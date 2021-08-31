Sharon Stone Pays Tribute To 11-Month-Old Nephew River Following His Death

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure.

The Oscar-nominated star told fans last week River Stone was critically ill and that she and her family were hoping for a miracle.

River – the son of Sharon’s brother Patrick – died on Monday, the Basic Instinct actor confirmed.

She shared a touching video tribute to River, who was also her godson, featuring poignant footage of the little boy smiling while playing in bed.