Sharon Stone Pays Tribute To 11-Month-Old Nephew River Following His Death

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure.
The Oscar-nominated star told fans last week River Stone was critically ill and that she and her family were hoping for a miracle.
River – the son of Sharon’s brother Patrick – died on Monday, the Basic Instinct actor confirmed.
She shared a touching video tribute to River, who was also her godson, featuring poignant footage of the little boy smiling while playing in bed.
She wrote in the caption: “River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”
Sharon was sent messages of support by her celebrity friends.
Will & Grace star Debra Messing said: “Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time.”
Sean Hayes, an actor also known for his work on Will & Grace, said: “Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family.”
And Selma Blair commented: “I am so sorry. My lord.”
Last week Sharon, whose films include Total Recall and Casino, asked fans to pray for River after he was “found in his crib with total organ failure”.
“Please pray for him,” she tweeted. “We need a miracle.”
Help and support:
- Sands works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.
- Saying Goodbye offers support for anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.