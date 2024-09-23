Everyone Was Making The Same Joke After Shayne Ward's Strictly Come Dancing Debut

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu on the Strictly dance floor BBC/Guy Levy

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing really got underway this weekend, with its first live show of the year.

On Saturday night, all 15 couples performed live in the Strictly ballroom for the first time, with JLS star JB Gill and his partner Amy Dowden landing at the top of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

At the other end of the scale was fellow singer Toyah Wilcox, whose Tango routine was less impressive to the judges, earning her just 12 points of a possible 40 from the panel.

However, there was one other contestant who managed to get people talking, albeit for reasons other than his moves.

Third to perform was former chart-topper Shayne Ward, who delivered a Samba routine to Stevie Wonder’s Do I Do.

Advertisement

But while his and professional partner Nancy Xu put on quite the show, his tightly-permed curls were what really captured many viewers’ attention, drawing comparisons to a certain iconic Friends scene…

Shane looks ready to take rachel to the prom after chip stood her up #Strictly pic.twitter.com/5p91tkWXV2 — Leevs x 🌙🪐 (@HelloItsLevi) September 21, 2024

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman’s futuristic outfit also drew some comparisons of its own…

When you've got Strictly at 8pm but a meeting with the Rebel Alliance at 9#Strictly #scd #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/dxsjjP3b7Y — Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) September 21, 2024

Help me Dave Arch. You're my only hope#Strictly pic.twitter.com/tiiyplVORJ — Niamh Spurle (@niamhs90) September 21, 2024

“Help me Strictly Come Dancing… you’re my only hope”



Full Princess Leia vibes from Claudia tonight #Strictly pic.twitter.com/7xkuxbOcOj — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 21, 2024

As ever, no one was eliminated after this week’s Strictly live show.

Instead, the celebs’ scores will be rolled over to next week’s live show, where they’ll be combined with the next round of scores and viewers’ votes to determine which to pairs wind up in the bottom two.

Advertisement

After that, the judges will have their say in who progresses to Movie Week.