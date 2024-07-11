Screen Legend Shelley Duvall Has Died, Aged 75

Shelley Duvall pictured on the set of 3 Women in 1977 Snap/Shutterstock

Hollywood star Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

Shelley will be best remembered for her work with the director Robert Altman, which included Nashville, Thieves Like Us, 3 Women and Popeye, as well as her legendary performance in the horror film The Shining.

Her life partner Dan Gilroy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Bafta and Emmy nominee died in her sleep on Wednesday night at her home in Texas, due to complicatons from diabetes.

Dan said in a statement: “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Shelley’s big-screen debut came in 1970 when she first collaborated with Robert Altman on the dark comedy Brewster McCloud.

The pair worked together numerous times throughout the 1970s, before she was cast as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining.

Shelley with co-stars Danny Lloyd and Jack Nicholson in the 1980 movie The Shining Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the years that followed, she made no secret of the difficulties she experienced working on the iconic horror film, reportedly being made to shoot one memorable scene more than 170 times in a row.

Her other work included Woody Allen’s Annie Hall and Jane Campion’s The Portrait Of A Lady.

Shelley played Olive Oly to Robin Williams' Popeye in 1980 Walt Disney/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Shelley continued to work on screen throughout the 1990s and 2000s, before taking an extended break from the spotlight after 2002’s Manna from Heaven.

During her hiatus, she made a heavily-criticised appearance on the US daytime talk show Dr Phil, during which she spoke candidly about her own struggles with her mental health.