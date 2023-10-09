Shelter Nails The Reality Of Temporary Accommodation In The UK Through Unsettling Display

A rough sleeper lays on a mattress as a makeshift bed, in Whitechapel, east London on September 28, 2023. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

A housing and homelessness charity has absolutely nailed the problem with temporary accommodation in the UK through its stall at the Labour Party conference.

Working with IKEA, Shelter presented a mock-up of a UK property in an abysmal state, complete with bedding on the floor and a mouldy shower.

The image of the cramped and unhygienic space is meant to shine a light on hidden homelessness, and is based on lived experiences.

According to the charity’s website, one in three adults in Britain – 17.5 million people – are impacted by the housing emergency right now, and live in “overcrowded, dangerous, unstable or unaffordable housing”.

On top of that, 33% more people sleep rough compared to a decade ago; 45% of private renters say rent worries are making them anxious or depressed; and a quarter of a million social rented homes were sold or demolished in the past decade.

Shelter is launching a campaign ahead of next year’s general election to encourage leaders of every political party to commit to bold action, including a fairer housing system.

The picture, first posted on social media by openDemocracy reporter Ruby Lott-Lavigna, was reposted by the charity along with the caption: “No family should be stuck experiencing homelessness in damaging, costly temporary accommodation.

″@IKEAUK’s stall at #LabourConference23 shows the need for investment in social homes. #BuildSocialHousing.”

Lott-Lavigna’s post on X, formerly Twitter, received more than 800,000 views in less than 24 hours, and more than 12,000 likes.

The display also received huge supp on X:

