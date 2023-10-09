Politicslabour partyhousingrenting

Shelter Nails The Reality Of Temporary Accommodation In The UK Through Unsettling Display

The charity worked with IKEA to produce an effective visual at the Labour Party conference.
Kate Nicholson
A rough sleeper lays on a mattress as a makeshift bed, in Whitechapel, east London on September 28, 2023.
DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

A housing and homelessness charity has absolutely nailed the problem with temporary accommodation in the UK through its stall at the Labour Party conference.

Working with IKEA, Shelter presented a mock-up of a UK property in an abysmal state, complete with bedding on the floor and a mouldy shower.

The image of the cramped and unhygienic space is meant to shine a light on hidden homelessness, and is based on lived experiences.

According to the charity’s website, one in three adults in Britain – 17.5 million people – are impacted by the housing emergency right now, and live in “overcrowded, dangerous, unstable or unaffordable housing”.

On top of that, 33% more people sleep rough compared to a decade ago; 45% of private renters say rent worries are making them anxious or depressed; and a quarter of a million social rented homes were sold or demolished in the past decade.

Shelter is launching a campaign ahead of next year’s general election to encourage leaders of every political party to commit to bold action, including a fairer housing system.

The picture, first posted on social media by openDemocracy reporter Ruby Lott-Lavigna, was reposted by the charity along with the caption: “No family should be stuck experiencing homelessness in damaging, costly temporary accommodation.

″@IKEAUK’s stall at #LabourConference23 shows the need for investment in social homes. #BuildSocialHousing.”

Lott-Lavigna’s post on X, formerly Twitter, received more than 800,000 views in less than 24 hours, and more than 12,000 likes.

The display also received huge supp on X:

