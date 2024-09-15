Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, greets Nicky Jam during a campaign event at the World Market Center, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump welcomed Latin singer Nicky Jam on stage at a Las Vegas rally on Friday, but misgendered him, saying “she” is hot.

“Latin music superstar Nicky Jam,” Trump said. “You know Nicky? She’s hot. Where is Nicky? Where is Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here.

Advertisement

“Oh, look ― I’m glad he came up,” Trump said, correcting himself, as the singer walked onstage.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign highlighted the snafu on its social media pages Saturday.

Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot



(Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024

Jam’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the artist on Saturday posted a screenshot of a Spanish-language post about Trump’s mix-up, along with 22 laughing-crying emojis.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.