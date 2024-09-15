PoliticsDonald Trumpnicky jam

'She's Hot,' Trump Says Of Singer Nicky Jam, Who Is A Man

The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
Paige Skinner
By 

Associate Reporter

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, greets Nicky Jam during a campaign event at the World Market Center, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, greets Nicky Jam during a campaign event at the World Market Center, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas.
via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump welcomed Latin singer Nicky Jam on stage at a Las Vegas rally on Friday, but misgendered him, saying “she” is hot.

“Latin music superstar Nicky Jam,” Trump said. “You know Nicky? She’s hot. Where is Nicky? Where is Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here.

“Oh, look ― I’m glad he came up,” Trump said, correcting himself, as the singer walked onstage.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign highlighted the snafu on its social media pages Saturday.

Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot

(Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB

— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024

Jam’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the artist on Saturday posted a screenshot of a Spanish-language post about Trump’s mix-up, along with 22 laughing-crying emojis.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign has been poking fun at Trump’s often messy and chaotic rallies. During last week’s debate, Harris claimed attendees leave his rallies early “out of exhaustion and boredom,” noting how Trump has started rambling about the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter in many of his speeches.

Related

Donald Trumpnicky jam
|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot