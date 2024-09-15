Former President Donald Trump welcomed Latin singer Nicky Jam on stage at a Las Vegas rally on Friday, but misgendered him, saying “she” is hot.
“Latin music superstar Nicky Jam,” Trump said. “You know Nicky? She’s hot. Where is Nicky? Where is Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here.
“Oh, look ― I’m glad he came up,” Trump said, correcting himself, as the singer walked onstage.
Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign highlighted the snafu on its social media pages Saturday.
Jam’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the artist on Saturday posted a screenshot of a Spanish-language post about Trump’s mix-up, along with 22 laughing-crying emojis.
Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign has been poking fun at Trump’s often messy and chaotic rallies. During last week’s debate, Harris claimed attendees leave his rallies early “out of exhaustion and boredom,” noting how Trump has started rambling about the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter in many of his speeches.