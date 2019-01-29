Shipwrecked: Then And Now - Just How Much Easier Are The 2019 Islanders Having It?

Shipwrecked returned to out screens on Monday night, but the reboot of the desert island-based series raised a few eyebrows with fans who remember the show from previous years.

Many viewers were quick to point out that whilst the setting (paradise, basically) and premise (Sharks vs Tigers) remained the same, it didn’t go unnoticed that the 2019 islanders appear to have things a little easier than their predecessors.

So just how much have producers tampered with the format? Let’s take a look...

What’s the name of the game?

Then: A social experiment, focusing on the day-to-day struggles the islanders endured in order to survive.

Now: An 18-30 holiday.