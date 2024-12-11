Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Split From Ex-Fiancé Danny Taylor

Shirley Ballas BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas is speaking out about her recent break-up.

Last week, it was reported that Shirley and her partner of six years, Danny Taylor, had parted ways after six years together.

And speaking on the Great Company podcast, the Queen of Latin confirmed she is now single.

“Currently, I’ve just split with my boyfriend,” she explained, claiming her romantic relationships have been a “disaster, all the way along the line”.

Advertisement

Following her latest love split, Shirley said she is now focussing her attention on her family.

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor pictured during an interview on Lorraine in 2019 S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

“What I am truly grateful for is that I still have my mother, and that she lives with me, and I get these precious moments with her,” she said.

“Because my mother is the only thing that’s been a staple in my life. No friend, no marriage, no nothing.”

Shirley and Danny met in 2018, after starring in the same pantomime, and eventually got engaged three years later.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the dancer shared that she and Danny had called off their engagement, but were still together.

She has been married twice before, to her former dancing partners Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas, the latter of whom is the father of Shirley’s son Mark.

“All I keep saying at the end of the day is I’m blessed to have had my son, and without the journey I took, I wouldn’t have him, and then I wouldn’t have my grandson,” she added to the podcast. “So, it’s fate, if you want to, it’s the directions that you choose.”

This weekend, Shirley will be back on the Strictly judging panel to pass comment in this year’s live final.

She’ll also be joining the annual Strictly tour in January, alongside fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.