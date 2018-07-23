Shirley Ballas Details ‘Heartbreaking’ ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Discovery

Shirley Ballas has discussed her “heartbreaking” appearance on ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, during which she discovers that her ancestors were taken from Madagascar and sold as slaves.

Speaking to the Sun, ahead of the episode’s airdate later this month, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge explained that there had always been “chat” about her grandfather, George Rich, potentially having black ancestry.

“People used to call him not such a nice name, which I won’t say, but it referred to the fact he was perhaps black,” she told the paper. “There was all this sort of chat that nobody really paid too much attention to.”