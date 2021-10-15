Jo Cox's Sister: 'So Many MPs Will Be Scared' By David Amess Attack

The MP whose sister Jo Cox was murdered said her partner has asked her to step down after David Amess was killed – as she warned “so many MPs will be scared by this”.

Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, said she felt “frightened” following the attack on the Tory MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex, on Friday.

And her family, who lost Cox when she was murdered moments before she arrived at a constituency surgery in 2016, knew the pain that Amess’s loved-ones will have to endure.

The Tory veteran, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack. Essex Police said their investigation is being led by counter-terror officers.

Asked how she felt, Leadbeater said: “Totally shocked by what has happened to think that something so horrific could happen again to another MP, to another family.

“And scared and frightened – a real rollercoaster of emotions.

“My phone started going straight away, my mum and dad, my partner, my friends, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was OK, I was visiting a school.

“But the shock and the feelings for us as a family, obviously what we went through and another family are going through that again, it’s horrific.

“It’s hard to put into words how that feels for me.

“The main people I am thinking about are David’s family, his friends and the community he represents and has represented for such a long time.

“I think that’s the thing that people need to understand, it’s about a lot of people whose lives have changed forever today.

“People still come up to me and talk to me about where they were when Jo was killed.

“Their lives have just been changed.”