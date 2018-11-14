‘Car Share’ actress Sian Gibson has suggested that she and co-star Peter Kay have a new project in the works.

Sian played Kerry to Peter’s John for two series of the BBC sitcom, which came to an end earlier this year with two special episodes, one of which was totally improvised.

But while ‘Car Share’ is now a thing of the past, Sian has now claimed that we haven’t seen the last of the pair on screen together.