‘Car Share’ actress Sian Gibson has suggested that she and co-star Peter Kay have a new project in the works.
Sian played Kerry to Peter’s John for two series of the BBC sitcom, which came to an end earlier this year with two special episodes, one of which was totally improvised.
But while ‘Car Share’ is now a thing of the past, Sian has now claimed that we haven’t seen the last of the pair on screen together.
“I was with Peter the other day,” she told The Sun. “And we have got something in the pipeline. There are things to think about.”
Peter has almost totally retired from the spotlight since cancelling his comedy arena tour last year, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” as his reason at the time.
He added: “This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.
“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”
Four months later, he made a rare public appearance at a charity screening of the final two episodes of ‘Car Share’, proceeds for which went to The Lily Foundation, which treats children with mitochondrial disease.
The episodes were generally well-received by fans of the show, particularly those who were rooting for Kerry and John to get their happy ending, although one joke was singled out by some for being transphobic.