Sick Of Snoring? These Doctor-Approved Exercises Will Stop Your Nightly Noise

Let’s be real, as much as we try to ignore it, snoring can be a serious barrier to happy bed sharing and a peaceful night’s sleep.

And it affects A LOT of us – according to the British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, over 40% of adults in the UK snore, which adds up to a whopping 15 million people.

Sick of your own (or your partner’s) snoring? Fortunately, TikTok’s favourite doctor, Dr Karan Raj, has taken to the platform to share his anti-snoring exercises.

By practicing them daily, the medical professional says these exercises can strengthen and tone your tongue and throat muscles – leading to a whole lot less snoring!

Excuse us while we send this article to our partners.

Tongue Out

Fortunately this one is super easy – Dr Raj advises sticking your tongue out fully and holding it there for five seconds. Do this three or four times and “if you want a bit more resistance, you can push your tongue against a spoon.”

Left and right

Next up – move your tongue left and right inside your mouth. Dr Raj advises pushing your fingers against the side of your mouth while you do this – you should be able to feel a gentle strain in the opposite side to the cheek you’re pushing against. Again, do this three or four times to really get those muscles working.

Push against your front teeth (not too hard!)

While doing the above, try to swallow! “If you want even more stretch in your throat muscles, look up while you do it,” says Dr Raj. Surprise, surprise – the doc advises doing this three or four times.

As Dr Raj explains, these exercises are ‘basically resistance training’ for your tongue and throat muscles so that they ‘don’t flap around’ and cause snoring.