I'm A Gynaecologist – I Beg, Please Stop Doing This In Your Bath

Of course, we all know that self-care isn’t just face masks and bath bombs but sometimes, a big bougie bath is exactly what you need to recharge your batteries and feel more like yourself again.

However, some TikTok creators have been taking the idea of a ‘bougie’ bath and potentially taking it a little too far. Dr Kiara King, a gynaecologist, reacted to one of these videos on the app this week.

Advertisement

In the original video, the creator starts off slow, adding a bath board over the tub, a vase with festive foliage tucked into it, a few candles and then, uh, it seems that the beginnings of mulled wine were brought to the board.

@drkiarraking Christmas Candidiasis is on the way with this concoction 👀😩🤣 I couldn’t help myself!! VulvoVaginal candidiasis = Yeast infection. Trying this at home may bring you 12 days of vulvar symptoms including: Itching Burning Swelling Abnormal Discharge Painful urination 🥴 And a not so happy new year 😩🥴. Don’t try everything you see on the internet. But also, take a look at the comments on the original post because they are hilarious 😂. 🎥 @jettsetfarmhouse on IG ♬ original sound - drkiarraking

‘Christmas Candidiasis is on the way with this concoction’

Yes, as the creator adds a board of orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and sugared cranberries to the board, the doctor asks, “are they making a large batch of mulled wine???”. Eek.

Then, the creator adds the wine, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, a bath bomb and sugared cranberries to the bath water – yes, really.

Advertisement

The doctor warns in the caption that “Christmas Candidiasis is on the way with this concoction”.

She then went on to say that vulvovaginal candidiasis is a yeast infection and trying this at home, “may bring you 12 days of vulvar symptoms.”

The vulva symptoms the doctor warns of include:

Itching

Burning

Swelling

Abnormal discharge

Painful urination

Not exactly a festive cocktail of symptoms!

How to prevent candidiasis

According to Health Direct, some women find taking preventative measures to stop vaginal thrush doesn’t seem to help much, but others find they do make a difference. So it makes sense to try the following: