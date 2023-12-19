6 Unexpected Signs Your Pub Pint Glass Is Actually Filthy

Ivan via Getty Images

’Tis the seasons for good food, great company, and yes, a trip to the pub. But as John Cutts, a glass expert at MeandMyGlass.co.uk, says, “it’s easy to get carried away with the celebrations without realising the pint glass you’re drinking from hasn’t been cleaned properly.”

Signs of dirt and oil aren’t always immediately visible when you get a glass, Cutts shared. Instead, telltale bubble and foam patterns might be a better way to give the grime away.

In fact, “A filthy beer glass can be easily identified if bubbles start to cling to the side and if the foam leaves an unusual pattern after taking a sip,” Cutts says.

So, we thought we’d share some of his tips:



1) Bubbles might cling to the side of your glass

This can be a sign of soap residue or grime, Cutts says. The bubbles cling onto the residue on the inside of the glass, causing them to gather on the side of your pint.



2) Look at the foam pattern on the glass

This is known as the “lacing test,” Cutts shared. “Once the glass has been filled and you’ve taken your first sip, take note of the pattern that forms. The lacing that the head will form should be even around the side and create rings as you continue to drink. Any unusual patterns indicate a dirty glass,” he shared.



3) A flattened head that goes away quickly

Nobody likes an overly foamy head ― but “if the head instantly flattens after being poured, it’s a sign that you’ve received a dirty glass,” Cutts says.

4) Check for particles at the bottom of your glass

Okay, it sounds obvious, but Cutts says that if you’re not sure about the state of your glass, checking the bottom of the pint for residue could be illuminating.



“Before taking a sip, lift the glass so you have a full view of any particles floating at the bottom,” he advises.



5) A discoloured rim

Discolouration around the rim of your glass could mean it’s still for some oil lingering on it, Cutts warns (delicious). “Visible marks like fingermarks and lipstick stains are also signs to be wary of,” he warns.



6) It’s all in the taste