Activists Call For UK-Wide Ban On Cops Entering Sikh Temples As Tensions Escalate

Sikh activists are calling for police officers to be banned from temples in the UK after accusing West Midlands Police of spying on them.

The call comes as video footage emerged online showing police officers being kicked out of a Sikh temple in Walsall, West Midlands, where they’d set up a recruitment stand.

In an unprecedented move, six of the country’s most influential Sikh organisations agreed to ban West Midlands Police from temples and backed a nationwide exclusion.

Tension between the Sikh community and West Midlands Police has been rising since its counter-terror unit carried out raids on British Sikhs campaigning for an independent homeland in India.

Sikhs claim the force targeted them at the behest of Indian intelligence services following the arrest of a Scottish Sikh, Jagtar Singh Johal, in north India last November.

The 31-year-old has reportedly been tortured during his time in prison in Punjab where he faces charges of financing the murders of several prominent Hindu politicians.

Johal’s supporters say he was peacefully running a social media campaign that highlighted documented human rights abuses against Sikhs by the Indian authorities.

During the confrontation with police captured at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Caldmore, Walsall, last week, a member of Sikh Youth UK appears to tell officers: “Pack up your bags and go. West Midlands Police is banned from Sikh spaces.

“You are interfering in Indian matters, you are spying on the Sikh community.

“We are asking you nicely and humbly to pack your stuff up.”

A spokesman for the Sikh Federation, which represents most of the UK’s main Sikh temples, said: “A unanimous decision was taken a few days ago by all the leading Sikh organisations that all West Midlands Police officers be banned from entering Sikh temples on police business.

“This is because we believe the force has been sharing and acting intelligence extracted under torture by Johal’s interrogators.

“In effect they are spying on us and sharing that with the Indian government who want to silence the call for an independent Sikh homeland.”

He said the gurdwara ban had now in effect been extended to all UK police force officers.

“Other Sikh activist groups have extended the ban to all British police forces which has our backing.”