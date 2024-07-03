Simon Cowell Claims Harry Styles Got In Touch After His Comments About One Direction Upset Many Fans

Simon Cowell Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

After upsetting a wave of One Direction fans with recent comments he made about the group, Simon Cowell has said one member of the band recently reached out to him – and probably not for the reasons you might be thinking.

Last month, the former X Factor judge made an appearance on Stephen Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast, where he revealed his “only regret” about his time working with One Direction was that he “should have kept the name” so he could have kept the brand going even after the group went on hiatus.

“When you give an artist the name, it’s not yours,” he lamented, later adding: “If one of the band members, for whatever reason, says they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others touring.

“So if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

Harry Styles at last year's Brit Awards Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“It was great to hear from him,” Simon told Hello! magazine (via the Daily Mail), suggesting the As It Was singer “said listening to the podcast reminded him of what a great a time we had together”.

Harry Styles’ representatives had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Simon Cowell with One Direction in 2013 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Simon initially mentored the boyband during their time on the ITV talent show in 2010, and went on to sign them to his now-defunct record label after they finished in third place.