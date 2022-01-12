Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman pictured in November 2021 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Simon Cowell has confirmed that he and Lauren Silverman, his partner of nine years, are planning to marry.

The TV mogul and former music boss was first reported to be engaged on Tuesday night by The Sun.

According to the tabloid, Simon popped the question to Lauren over Christmas while they were on holiday with their son Eric and Lauren’s teenage son Adam from a previous marriage.

A rep for the former X Factor judge has since confirmed the reports of the couple’s engagement to Metro.

Simon and Lauren at the ITV Palooza in 2019 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The two began their relationship in 2013, when Lauren was still married to Simon’s former friend Andrew Silverman.

In August 2013, Simon and Lauren confirmed reports in the press that she was pregnant with their son – the Britain’s Got Talent star’s first child – Eric, who turns eight next month.

Late last year, Simon told OK! magazine about how the last few years had proved to himself and Lauren that the romance in their relationship was still going strong.

“Covid-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not.” he told the publication. “And we really really did.

“So to answer your question... yes, the romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever.”

The couple with their son Eric at Simon's Hollywood star unveiling Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Simon was previously engaged to make-up artist Mezhgan Hussainy between 2010 and 2011, following his split from his partner of six years, Terri Seymour.