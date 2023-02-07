Simon Thomas, Konnie Huq And Matt Baker Have Blue Peter Reunion, And Oh The Nostalgia

Matt Baker, Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas BBC

If you grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s, then you probably spent a lot of your weekday afternoons in the company of Matt Baker, Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas on Blue Peter.

Well, prepare for a serious dose of nostalgia, as the former presenters have reunited for a mini reunion that will take you right back to your childhood.

The trio met for a catch-up lunch, which Simon documented on Instagram to the delight of his followers.

Sharing snaps with Matt, Konnie and members of their respective families, Simon wrote: “Lovely lunch... catching up with some old friends.”

Matt commented: ”‘Old’ friends being the word - where did the years go…”

The post also caught the attention of current Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss, who wrote: “Well this is magic isn’t it?”

Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded with people reminiscing about watching the trio on Blue Peter.

Konnie was the first of the three presenters to join the long-running children’s BBC magazine show in late 1997, with Simon joining just over a year later in early 1999, followed by Matt later that summer.

The trio presented alongside Katy Hill, Liz Barker and Zoe Salmon, before Simon announced his departure in 2005.

Simon Thomas, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker with Liz Barker, who replaced Katy Hill in 2000. Maev Allen - PA Images via Getty Images

Matt followed in 2006, while Konnie continued to present alongside Zoe, Gethin Jones and Ayo Akinwolere before her exit in 2008, making her the longest-serving female Blue Peter presenter.

In the years since, Matt has gone on to front the likes of The One Show and Countryfile, while Simon made a name for himself as a sports presenter on Sky.

He has also spoken publicly about the death of his wife Gemma from cancer in 2017, and his later struggles with alcohol.