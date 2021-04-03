Here's A Really Simple Hot Cross Bun Recipe To Try At Home

Hot cross buns are a delicious snack that can be snuck in between meals – because who would ever turn one down?
We’ve already tried lots of weird and wonderful flavours this year – from pizza, to mocha, and even strawberry – but we get it, sometimes you just want the original.
If you’re looking to keep busy over the Easter weekend, why not try making these fruit-filled beauties at home? Here’s a recipe from Hoxton Bakehouse – they promise it’s a lot easier than you’d think.
Hot Cross Bun Recipe
Ingredients:
- 200ml semi-skimmed milk
- 55g butter
- 2 x 7g sachets of dried yeast
- 450g bread flour
- 1 teaspoon mixed spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 whole nutmeg, for grating
- 50g caster sugar
- 1 ball of stem ginger
- 1 large free-range egg
- 2 tablespoons plain flour
- 50g sultanas or raisins
- 30g dried cranberries
- 2 tablespoons mixed peel
Method:
1. Add the milk and 50ml water to a small pan and place over a low heat for a few minutes, or until warm – you should be able to dip your finger in without scalding it.
2. Add the butter to a separate pan and place over a low heat for a few minutes, or until melted, then set aside. Transfer the milk mixture to a medium bowl and stir in the yeast.
3. Sift the flour into a bowl, then add one teaspoon of sea salt, the spices, a few good scrapings of nutmeg and the sugar. Chop the stem ginger and stir it into the mix. Make a well in the centre and pour in the melted butter, followed by the yeast mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the egg and add it to the bowl.
4. Mix well until you have a rough dough, then transfer to a clean flour dusted work surface and knead for around 10 minutes, or until soft – then return the dough to a flour-dusted bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave to prove in a warm place for at least an hour, or until doubled in size.
5. Transfer the dough to a clean flour dusted work surface. Knock the air out by bashing it with your fist, then sprinkle over the dried fruit and mixed peel and knead into the dough for 1 to 2 minutes. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas.
6. Grease and line a large baking tray. Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces and roll each into a ball, evenly spacing them out on the tray as you go.
7. Cover with the tea towel and leave in a warm place for a further 30 minutes, or until doubled in size. Place the plain flour and 2 1/2 tablespoons water into a small bowl and mix to a thick paste.
8. Gently pat down the risen buns then use the batter to carefully trace a cross over the top with a piping bag or spoon. Bake for 20 mins or until golden brown!