Here's A Really Simple Hot Cross Bun Recipe To Try At Home

Hoxton Bakehouse

Hot cross buns are a delicious snack that can be snuck in between meals – because who would ever turn one down?

We’ve already tried lots of weird and wonderful flavours this year – from pizza, to mocha, and even strawberry – but we get it, sometimes you just want the original.

If you’re looking to keep busy over the Easter weekend, why not try making these fruit-filled beauties at home? Here’s a recipe from Hoxton Bakehouse – they promise it’s a lot easier than you’d think.

Hot Cross Bun Recipe

Ingredients:

200ml semi-skimmed milk

55g butter

2 x 7g sachets of dried yeast

450g bread flour

1 teaspoon mixed spice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 whole nutmeg, for grating

50g caster sugar

1 ball of stem ginger

1 large free-range egg

2 tablespoons plain flour

50g sultanas or raisins

30g dried cranberries

2 tablespoons mixed peel

Method:

1. Add the milk and 50ml water to a small pan and place over a low heat for a few minutes, or until warm – you should be able to dip your finger in without scalding it.

2. Add the butter to a separate pan and place over a low heat for a few minutes, or until melted, then set aside. Transfer the milk mixture to a medium bowl and stir in the yeast.

3. Sift the flour into a bowl, then add one teaspoon of sea salt, the spices, a few good scrapings of nutmeg and the sugar. Chop the stem ginger and stir it into the mix. Make a well in the centre and pour in the melted butter, followed by the yeast mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the egg and add it to the bowl.

4. Mix well until you have a rough dough, then transfer to a clean flour dusted work surface and knead for around 10 minutes, or until soft – then return the dough to a flour-dusted bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave to prove in a warm place for at least an hour, or until doubled in size.

5. Transfer the dough to a clean flour dusted work surface. Knock the air out by bashing it with your fist, then sprinkle over the dried fruit and mixed peel and knead into the dough for 1 to 2 minutes. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas.

6. Grease and line a large baking tray. Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces and roll each into a ball, evenly spacing them out on the tray as you go.

7. Cover with the tea towel and leave in a warm place for a further 30 minutes, or until doubled in size. Place the plain flour and 2 1/2 tablespoons water into a small bowl and mix to a thick paste.