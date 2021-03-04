This 4-Ingredient Mini Egg Rocky Road Recipe Is Egg-Squisite

Easter is almost synonymous with chocolate, so it makes sense you should cook up some sweet treats – and these Mini Egg rocky road slices are the perfect place to start.

The recipe comes from the new Cadbury Mini Eggs cookbook, which is packed with delicious treats to make – whether you’re a complete novice or a baking “egg-spert” – from rocky road to pavlova, and Blondies to bunny cupcakes.

The rocky road slices take just 15 minutes to make – although, they’ll need a good few hours chilling before you can eat them.

If you’ve got little ones, recruit them as handy helpers in the kitchen to create the egg-cellent (sorry) chocolate creations together.

Mini Eggs Rocky Road

Makes: 24 | Prep time: 15 mins | Chilling time: 2–3 hours

Ingredients:

400g Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, broken into squares

150g digestive biscuits

50g mini marshmallows

90g Cadbury Mini Eggs



Method:

1. Line a 30 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.



2. Put the chocolate squares in a large glass bowl and microwave them for 20–30 seconds. Take out the bowl and stir the chocolate, then repeat until it is all melted. Alternatively, place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until the chocolate has melted.

3. Put the digestive biscuits into a sealable plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin until you have a mixture of different-sized pieces. You want some quite big crunchy pieces – not just crumbs.



4. Stir the crushed biscuits and marshmallows into the melted chocolate until everything is well combined and coated.



5. Transfer the mixture to the lined tin, pushing it into the corners and levelling the top. Push in the Cadbury Mini Eggs, distributing them evenly, and press them down with a spatula or the back of a spoon.



6. Chill the mixture in the fridge for 2–3 hours (or overnight) until it is set. Cut it into 24 squares and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.