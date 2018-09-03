Australian Instagram Model Sinead McNamara Found Dead On Superyacht In Greece

Sinead McNamara, a 20-year-old Instagram model from Australia, has been found dead on a billionaire’s superyacht in Greece.

McNamara was found in a critical condition on Friday, when the boat was docked in Kefalonia, according to local media.

She died while being airlifted to hospital, the coastguard told The Times.

The cause of death is currently unknown and the ship will remain in the port as an investigation takes place. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results.