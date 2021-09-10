Six Terror Plots Foiled In UK During Pandemic, MI5 Chief Reveals

Handout . via Reuters MI5 Director General Ken McCallum has revealed details about thwarted attacks on UK soil

The head of the UK’s security service has revealed that six “late stage” terror plots were foiled during the coronavirus pandemic.

MI5′s director general Ken McCallum said in the last four years the organisation has disrupted 31 attack plots in Britain.

He told the BBC’s Today programme: “That number includes mainly Islamist attack plots but also a growing number of attack plots from right wing terrorists.”

He said the covid crisis had not diminished the threat, adding: “Even during the pandemic period which we have all been enduring for the past two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots.

“So, the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say is a real and enduring thing.”

Asked if there will be a terror attack while he leads the organisation, he replied: “Of course there are likely to be terrorist attacks on UK soil on my watch. We wish it were not so.”

He also said the UK faces a “consistent global struggle” to defeat extremism, as part of an interview marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack.