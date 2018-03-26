It comes after the police officer exposed to Novichok , Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, said “normal life for me will probably never be the same” after he was discharged from hospital.

Theresa May has said the Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury along with his daughter “may never recover fully” as she revealed that 130 people in the UK city could have been exposed to the deadly nerve agent.

Speaking at the start of a debate on national security and Russia, the Prime Minister said: “Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill in hospital. Sadly, late last week, doctors indicated that their condition is unlikely to change in the near future, and they may never recover fully.

“This shows the utterly barbaric nature of this act, and the dangers that hundreds of innocent citizens in Salisbury could have faced.”

She added: “We assess that more than 130 people in Salisbury could have been potentially exposed to this nerve agent.

“More than 50 people were assessed in hospital, with Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey taken seriously ill.”

May added that the Government had evidence that Russia had explored ways of exporting nerve agents over the past decade, probably for the purposes of assassinations.

She also said that Russia has since advanced 21 different arguments to try and distance itself from the attacks.

