Watch: Storm Agnes Batters Sky News Reporter Live On Air

Stephen Murphy got completely soaked live on air reporting from the middle of Storm Agnes Sky News

Sky News’ Stephen Murphy found himself quite literally in the eye of the storm Agnes on Wednesday morning as he tried to broadcast from outside.

The first named storm of the season, Agnes comes off the back of hurricanes Lee and Nigel.

It swept across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland this lunchtime, bringing strong winds and rain with it.

So, when Sky News’ Ireland correspondent was reporting live from the Irish county of Waterford this morning, it was raining buckets.

Trying to shield his face from the rain, Murphy began: “Welcome to the sunny, south-east of Ireland.”

“It’s pretty bad here and has intensified a great deal over the last hour or so,” Murphy said, as he wiped the rain off his face. “This isn’t even the worst of it – we’re not expecting the worst of Storm Agnes to hit until mid-afternoon or so.”

He pointed out that despite the extreme weather around him, people were not being advised to stay indoors just yet.

″But the authorities are urging people to try to avoid any sort of unnecessary journey over the next few hours,” Murphy said, while squinting in the face of the rain.

An hour later, Murphy did another segment on the weather – admitting it had worsened, as his audio crackled amid the high winds and rain. Then it cut out altogether.

Watch the clip for yourself here:

Sky's @SMurphyTV tries valiantly to report from Ireland as Storm Agnes moves in, but the heavy rain and high wind is too much for the equipment🌧️



Live updates on Storm Agnes👉 https://t.co/C5RuAQWecI pic.twitter.com/OF46RYNhyt — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2023

The Met Office and Met Eireann have warned that that there may be travel disruption, with up to 30mm of rain potentially falling over just a few hours.

Winds could reach 50-60mph over hills, while coastal areas could see winds of up to 75mph.

Warnings for wind and rain over the next day or so have been issued across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

