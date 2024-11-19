This 'Risky' TikTok Sleep Trend Has 'Zero Legitimate Science,' Sleep Expert Says

Greg Pappas via Unsplash

“Would you believe me if I told you that mouth taping can change the shape and structure of face?” a TikToker asked her audience, showing the before and after pictures of her now-chiselled jawline.

Another creator promises we’ll “stop waking up in the middle of the night” if we use the trick (which simply involves placing sticky tape over your lips so you can’t open your mouth as you sleep).

“If you snore? Mouth tape. Grind your teeth? Mouth tape. Clench your jaw? Mouth tape!” yet another creator started her video.

The TikTok trend has blown up on the app, with countless viral videos listed under the #mouthtaping hashtag.

Influencers claim a cheap, simple strip of sticky tape can transform your face, improve your sleep, and even prevent snoring.

So, we spoke to Dr Chelsea Perry, owner of Sleep Solutions and a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, about whether or not those claims were true.

And?

“While it might help some people breathe more efficiently and sleep more soundly, there is zero legitimate science to these claims,” Dr Perry told HuffPost UK.

So far as its supposed aesthetic benefits go, the doctor said: “Jawline appearance is mostly genetics (which taping will not change)... Aside from plastic surgery, there’s not much else that will change the look of your jawline.”

And even though the trick might really help to reduce the sound of snoring, for people with sleep apnoea ― a condition where you stop breathing throughout the night, for which snoring is a major symptom ― tape can be “risky.”

“For people with sleep apnea or other breathing issues, taping can actually be risky since it might restrict airflow when it’s most needed,” Dr Perry explained.

The BBC writes that up to 80% of UK sleep apnoea cases go undiagnosed. Therefore even those who think they’re safe to try the taping trick might be putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

What if I like its quick-fix effects?

If you’ve tried mouth taping and love it, Dr Perry warns you should still seek expert advice.

The trick could be masking more serious issues, which ought to be addressed at the source.