A Snake Has Eaten A Pigeon On A Street In East London

Video of the snake was shot by Rachel Garland from Stratford.

The charity says it is encountering widespread neglect of reptiles, and has to rescue hundreds each year.

Despite onlookers initially suspecting the reptile was a python, the RSPCA later confirmed it was in fact a boa constrictor.

Photos and video on social media showed the snake wrapped around the bird in the middle of the pavement outside a shop in Leytonstone.

A boa constrictor has been pictured eating a pigeon on an east London street.

Video of a snake eating a pigeon on a busy London street proves just about anything can happen in the capital https://t.co/0nQPwb0DYX pic.twitter.com/ybOGhd17Vz

She told the BBC: “I wasn’t scared because it was moving so slowly and it was completely wrapped up in its pigeon.

“It was just trying to eat the pigeon, it wasn’t taking any notice of all the people.

“This guy then picked it up by its tail as it was wrapped around the pigeon and put it in a cardboard box.”

Dave Fawbert, the editor of London free magazine Shortlist, shared an image on Twitter on Saturday morning, captioned: “Just a python eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road #LondonLife”.

