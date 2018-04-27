For those of you that remember the previous pair of Spectacles, you would be forgiven for wondering why Snap has done this.

Snap has unveiled a brand-new version of its Snapchat Spectacles that are slimmer, water-resistant and even more expensive than the last pair.

The original Spectacles were £129.99, initially impossible to get hold of and while we liked their quirky charm, they had some pretty annoying drawbacks.

The video quality wasn’t great, they screamed “I’M FILMING YOU” and when you finally did capture your social masterpiece it took an age to then download the video to your smartphone.

As a result they didn’t exactly fly off the shelves, in fact Snap admitted to taking a whopping $40m loss when it was revealed that they had hundreds of thousands of unsold Spectacles just sitting in a warehouse.

Yet despite all of this, Snap has pressed ahead and made a version 2.0.

What’s new?

Well for starters Snap has addressed one of the biggest problems with the Spectacles by making them a lot slimmer. They now look like actual sunglasses and thanks to their new water resistance they can genuinely be taken just about anywhere.

Even though they’re smaller the battery life is the same and you should be able to get around 70 videos from each charge.

They also come in three new colours: onyx, ruby and sapphire and you can choose two different types of lens for each one.