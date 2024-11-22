Love Audiobooks? This Amazon Loophole Gives You Free Audible For 3 Months (You're Welcome)

Amazon

I don’t think I would have completed my English degree without audiobooks, which allowed me to tune into Chaucer while working or out on a run.

The habit’s struck. Like loads of us ― parents, crafters, and people who just learn better through sound ― I rely on the soothing voices of actors to help me complete books on busy weekdays.

And let’s be real here; all audiobook lovers know Audible is the gold standard for audiobook collections.

Usually, the company offers a decent 30-day free trial. But Audible has recently become a part of Amazon Music Unlimited, which is now available for free for three months.

That means you can get your hands on a sneaky Audible account for way longer than usual (until January 10th).

The offer only extends to new subscribers, and it’ll charge you £10.99/month (or £9.99 for Prime members) after your trial ends. You can cancel any time!

You’ll be able to listen to one free audiobook a month under Amazon Music Unlimited, which is similar to the “token” allowance Audible currently offers.

Of course, you might end up liking Amazon Music for its own sake after exploring it a little.

They’ve got a massive library of more than 100 million songs, and Amazon Music Unlimited offers a staggeringly impressive podcast library as well.

Music lovers and discerning podcast fans alike will appreciate the fact that Amazon Music offers HD sound for no extra charge too.

Amazon promises that’s twice the quality offered by other music streaming services ― not bad for three free months.