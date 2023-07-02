So, Do You Actually Need To Douche Your Vagina?

Adene Sanchez via Getty Images

The women’s health app for people with periods to track their cycle, Flo, has revealed a 100% increase in searches for ‘Is it necessary for a woman to douche?’, prompted by sexual health videos blowing up on TikTok.

Hashtags like #SexualHealth and #TikTokSexEducation have gathered a massive 1.9 billion and 527.8K views on the platform.

Advertisement

But not all information is reliable, with trends such as ‘douche your vagina’ and ‘vaginal steaming’ quickly spreading and likely adding to the wave of disinformation.

What is douching?

Douching refers to washing the inside of the vagina with water or other mixtures of fluids, and is a term more commonly used in the US.

A recent Flo study found that more than a third of women (36%) wrongly believe that you should regularly ‘douche’ your vagina.

Dr Claudia Pastides, MBBS, general practitioner and director of medical accuracy at Flo, says there’s really no need to ‘douche’: “The vagina truly is a fascinating organ that cleanses itself. That’s why it is called a ’self-cleaning organ.”

Advertisement

She continues that the vagina naturally has good bacteria to protect itself from infections, and accomplishes this by maintaining a balanced, acidic pH within the vaginal canal.

“Washing the inside of one’s vagina can introduce harmful bacteria, which can disrupt the natural pH and ultimately lead to vaginal infections and discomfort. Leave your vagina alone; it will clean itself,” she explains.

The do’s and don’t of keeping your vagina healthy, according to the NHS: