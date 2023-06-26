This Familiar Sensation Could Be A Sign Of Ovarian Cancer

Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images Woman clutches her stomach in pain.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in people assigned female at birth and around 21 people are diagnosed with it every day. While 1 in 3 people suffering from the disease will live for 10 or more years and treatment continues to improve, early detection of symptoms means that sufferers are more likely to get the treatment they need and survive the disease.

The main symptoms of ovarian cancer can include back pain, bleeding from the vagina after menopause, pain and tenderness in the lower stomach and needing to pee more often. However, one symptom that is highlighted by the NHS may go overlooked as it is such a familiar sensation and not one we often relate to sickness.

Advertisement

Feeling full is a symptom of ovarian cancer

Yep, that’s right. If you often feel fuller, quicker, and find that you’re not able to eat as much as you could before, this, combined with other symptoms could be a sign of ovarian cancer. Similar digestive experiences such as constipation, diarrhoea, and indigestion.

The disease actually presents with symptoms that many of us write off as day to day experiences such as back pain (who isn’t complaining about back pain?!), feeling tired all the time (who isn’t complaining about feeling tired all the time?!), and losing weight without trying.

It’s vital that if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you speak to your GP as while many of us do write off strange happenings in our bodies as just being signs of ageing or stress, there’s a chance they reveal an underlying condition that can be treated in good time.

What happens at the GP appointment for ovarian cancer diagnosis

Of course, speaking to your GP about potentially having cancer can be incredibly daunting and helpfully, the NHS have outlined what to expect during this appointment:

Advertisement

You will be asked about your health and symptoms. Tell the GP if anyone in your family has or had ovarian or breast cancer.

The GP or practice nurse may ask to examine you. You can ask for a doctor or nurse who is a woman when you book your appointment.

You’ll be asked to undress from the waist down, behind a screen. You’ll be given a sheet to put over you.

The examination may involve:

Gently putting a smooth, tube-shaped tool (a speculum) into your vagina so they can see inside this area

Pressing on your tummy and inside your vagina, to check for lumps or tender or sore areas