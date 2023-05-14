Grace Cary via Getty Images

Endometriosis and fibroids have been linked to a greater risk of ovarian cancer in Black and white women, in a new study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Unlike studies of a similar nature, this was the first to include enough Black women to confirm the association between fibroids and an increased risk of ovarian cancer in this group, according to the authors.

The study was conducted with 8,500 women and included over 3,000 participants that had been previously diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Of these participants, 6.4% of Black women and 7% of white women had endometriosis, and 43.2% of Black women and 21.5% of white women experienced fibroids.

The study found that both Black and white women with fibroids had an elevated risk of ovarian cancer – but having a hysterectomy greatly reduced this risk.

Dr Barbara Norquist, a clinician focusing on gynaecological oncology, told HealthDay News: “Medical interventions, such as hysterectomies, used to treat these conditions can have an impact on future health outcomes.

“This study is an important step toward understanding these outcomes and better understanding ovarian cancer risk.”

But the study found that while hysterectomy can reduce the risk of cancer for white women with endometriosis, the same couldn’t be said for Black women.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It can affect anyone assigned female at birth, including teenagers.

Symptoms include:

Period pain that stops you doing normal activities

Pain in lower abdomen or back – usually worse during periods

Pain during or after sex

Pain when peeing or pooing during period

Feeling sick, constipation, diarrhoea or blood in your pee or poo during your period

Heavy periods

According to Endometriosis UK, one in 10 women suffers with endometriosis and it takes on average eight years to be diagnosed.

Yet for black women, this picture is even worse – with research showing they’re 50% less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis compared to white women.

What are fibroids?

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (uterus), according to the NHS. The growths are made up of muscle and fibrous tissue, and vary in size.

Many people don’t know that they have fibroids as they’re asymptomatic, but for those who do have symptoms – thought to be one in three people with fibroids – they’ll experience similar symptoms to endometriosis, and additionally might suffer with constipation and/or feel a frequent need to urinate.

While one in three women will end up having fibroids, they are most common in people aged 30 to 50 and are thought to develop more frequently in women of African-Caribbean origin.

The latest study highlights the impact of structural racism in medicine, say the authors

Holly Harris, an epidemiologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and lead study author, told Axios: “The historic under-diagnosis of endometriosis among Black women, combined with the study results, highlight the impact of structural racism in medicine on individual health outcomes.”

Nearly a quarter of Black women aged between 18 and 30 have fibroids compared to about 6% of white women, according to some estimates.

Despite this, Black women report it taking months – and in some cases, years – for their symptoms to be taken seriously by medical professionals.

But early diagnosis is crucial, as Dr Deborah Lee, a sexual and reproductive healthcare doctor from Dr Fox Pharmacy, previously told HuffPost UK: “In Black women, fibroids tend to cause troublesome symptoms at an earlier age, be larger in size, be more numerous, and grow more rapidly.”

Harris added that ovarian cancer is still rare and that their findings should not cause “undue concern” for patients with endometriosis or fibroids.

She believes future research should specifically focus on endometriosis diagnosis and care among Black women.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer to be aware of

a swollen tummy or feeling bloated,

pain or tenderness in your tummy or the area between the hips (pelvis),

no appetite or feeling full quickly after eating,

an urgent need to pee or needing to pee more often.

According to the NHS, people tend to experience the above symptoms frequently – so roughly 12 or more times a month.

Other symptoms of the cancer can include:

indigestion,

constipation or diarrhoea,

back pain,

feeling tired all the time,

losing weight without trying,

bleeding from the vagina after the menopause.